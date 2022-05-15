Places left in upcoming Kruckeberg Botanic Garden workshops
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden has a few places left in their upcoming workshops
|Houseplants 101
Add some life to your living space! Houseplants 101 is a perfect course for beginners as well as a great refresher for those with some experience with indoor gardening.
This course covers the fundamentals of working with indoor environments, selecting specimens, plant profiles, supplies, care routines, and how to identify and manage health concerns.
Our classes fill up fast and pre-registration is required.
Members $25 | Non-members $35
Learn more at www.kruckeberg.org/events-tours
Learn the skillful art of vegetative propagation by cuttings, using shrubs and herbaceous plants found throughout the Garden.
Learn how to make your thumbs greener, and help round out your propagation tool belt!
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177 in the Richmond Beach neighborhood.
