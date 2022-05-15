Places left in upcoming Kruckeberg Botanic Garden workshops

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden has a few places left in their upcoming workshops

Houseplants 101

Add some life to your living space! Houseplants 101 is a perfect course for beginners as well as a great refresher for those with some experience with indoor gardening.









Our classes fill up fast and pre-registration is required.

Members $25 | Non-members $35



Propagation by Cuttings Plant Propagation by Cuttings with Heidi Koonz -﻿ June 11, 2022 - 10:30am





Learn the skillful art of vegetative propagation by cuttings, using shrubs and herbaceous plants found throughout the Garden.





Learn how to make your thumbs greener, and help round out your propagation tool belt!



