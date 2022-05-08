Eastern Oregon University announces 2022 winter term dean's list
Sunday, May 8, 2022
|Eastern Oregon University - the Rural University
LA GRANDE, Ore. (May 6, 2022) - Eastern Oregon University named 590 students to the dean's list for the 2022 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Seattle, WA
Brittany Kestner
EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students, and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence. As Oregon's Rural University, EOU serves as a center for education, culture, and scholarship. Students receive personal attention from their professors while building strong relationships with peers and mentors. Learn more at eou.edu/about.
Contact: University Advancement | 541-962-3740 or ua@eou.edu
