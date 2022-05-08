Eastern Oregon University announces 2022 winter term dean's list

Sunday, May 8, 2022

Eastern Oregon University - the Rural University

LA GRANDE, Ore. (May 6, 2022) - Eastern Oregon University named 590 students to the dean's list for the 2022 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Seattle, WA

Brittany Kestner

EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students, and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence. As Oregon's Rural University, EOU serves as a center for education, culture, and scholarship. Students receive personal attention from their professors while building strong relationships with peers and mentors. Learn more at eou.edu/about.

Contact: University Advancement | 541-962-3740 or ua@eou.edu


Posted by DKH at 2:58 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  