SR 104, I-5 ramps to close overnight for light rail work next week

Closure at 145th overcrossing and exit

Blue line is suggested detour. Courtesy Sound Transit





Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension during the closures.



Full overnight closure at NE 145th off-ramp and pedestrian overcrossing next week



As early as Monday, January 10, Sound Transit will close the NE 145th St off-ramp from northbound I-5 for girder setting. The ramp will close nightly beginning at 11pm on Monday, January 10, and reopen the following morning at 5am through the morning of Thursday, January 8.



Additionally, there will be a full closure at the NE 145th pedestrian overcrossing. This closure is a necessary step for construction of the Lynnwood Link light rail.









The eastbound and westbound State Route 104 ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, January 10 through the morning of Friday, January 14, 2022.The northbound and southbound I-5 ramps to State Route 104 will close from 9pm to 4am nightly Monday, January 10 through the morning of Friday, January 14.