Shorecrest senior accepted to U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Congratulations to Thomas Rhodes, senior at Shorecrest High School, on his recent acceptance into the US Coast Guard Academy.





Rhodes grew up in Lake Forest Park and has attended Shoreline area schools since Kindergarten (Lake Forest Park Elementary, Kellogg Middle School and Shorecrest High School).



Rhodes excelled in several youth sports (MTYAA and Richmond Beach youth football, Shorelake Soccer Club, Cascade Elite Gymnastics, Kellogg and Shorecrest HS track, cross country running and wrestling).





The local youth wrestling club in particular, "Wrestling Rhinos," taught Thomas how to channel his mental and physical energy from a young age. Rhodes was able to transfer the competitiveness, mental toughness and focus he learned in youth sports to the classroom and also the US Navy Sea Cadet military preparatory organization in Everett.



Rhodes is very proud of the Shoreline community and hopes to be a good representative for the region when he arrives in New London, Connecticut in June.



