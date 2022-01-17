Northshore Fire special meeting and virtual open house on Tuesday
Monday, January 17, 2022
Instead, a special meeting of the Northshore Fire Board of Commissioners will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, the 18th day of January 2022, at 6:00pm.
The public is encouraged to participate in a Virtual Open House beginning at 7:00pm using the same Zoom link as the Special Meeting at 6:00pm. The open house will provide an update on the Contract for Services Process
Meeting agenda and materials are posted here.
Click Here To View The Session
Click Here To View The Session
0 comments:
Post a Comment