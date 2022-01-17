Northshore Fire special meeting and virtual open house on Tuesday

Monday, January 17, 2022

The regular meeting of the Northshore Fire Board of Commissioners on January 18th, 2022 at 5:00pm has been cancelled. 

Instead, a special meeting of the Northshore Fire Board of Commissioners will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, the 18th day of January 2022, at 6:00pm. 

The public is encouraged to participate in a Virtual Open House beginning at 7:00pm using the same Zoom link as the Special Meeting at 6:00pm. The open house will provide an update on the Contract for Services Process

Meeting agenda and materials are posted here.

Click Here To View The Session




