Inslee issues emergency order on non-urgent health care services
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
|Gov. Jay Inslee
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency order to temporarily restrict non-urgent health care services, procedures and surgeries that are performed in hospitals as part of a package of measures taken to address the current COVID-related state of crisis in hospitals.
The emergency order also prohibits all hospitals from utilizing personal protective equipment (PPE) other than according to a conventional capacity strategy.
This emergency order is effective at 12:01 on Monday, January 17, 2022 and will remain in effect until 11:59 pm on February 17 unless rescinded sooner.
Proclamation 20-24.3
