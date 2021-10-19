WeatherWatcher: Storm train approaches

Stormy day on Puget Sound

Photo by Carl Dinse

October is running about 2 and a half degrees colder than average. Total rainfall this month so far is 1.47 inches, but that's about to quickly increase.





October 2021 compared to average

Forecast: One more day of this break in the weather on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50's to possibly the mid 60's. Tuesday night the first of many storm fronts moving in, with rain after midnight and winds increasing to 25mph. Lows will be near 50°F.





Wednesday is expected to be a breezy day, with south winds of 15-25mph and gusts as high as 40mph. There will be rain at times as well, with high temperatures in the upper 50's or low 60's.





Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon is a break between storms, with a chance of rain at times. Lows in the mid 40's to lower 50's and highs in the lower 60's.





Our next storm moves in Thursday night with rain at times, lows in the lower 50's.





Friday through the weekend we are expecting rain at times and rain likely. Lows near 50°F and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50's.





