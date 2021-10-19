Battalion Chief Rod Bush retires from Shoreline Fire

Battalion Chief Rod Bush has retired from Shoreline Fire

Battalion Chief Rod Bush has retired after a 35-year career with the Shoreline Fire Department.





Rod started his career as a part-time firefighter in 1986 and was hired full-time in September 1988. In October 1996, Rod was promoted to the newly created position of Fire Apparatus Technician where he was considered a subject matter expert.





In 2006, Rod was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and spent nine years as one of our engine company officers. During his tenure, Rod served as the lead for the department’s Driver Engineer program helping mentor many aspiring drivers.





In 2015, Rod again was promoted, this time to Battalion Chief where he has proudly served for the past six years.