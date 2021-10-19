Adventures of an Icebreaker: Cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers climb aboard the cutter’s 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar and prepare to be lowered to the water to conduct operations in Baffin Bay on Sept. 27, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.





U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers aboard the cutter’s 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar pull away from the Healy in Baffin Bay. Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.





Healy, a 420-foot icebreaker, departed our Seattle homeport in July to conduct Coast Guard missions, protect U.S. interests in the high latitudes, and support oceanographic research while circumnavigating North America via the Northwest Passage and the Panama Canal.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers aboard the cutter's 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay on Sept. 27, 2021. Healy's crew routinely conducts training to maintain their proficiency and qualify new boat crew members.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

Healy's crew train and prepare to conduct statutory Coast Guard missions including search-and-rescue, environmental protection, and enforcement of laws and treaties as needed during the multi-month Arctic deployment.







Crewmembers aboard the cutter's 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar are recovered after conducting cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay. A davit is used to lower and raise the cutter boat and its crew. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.








