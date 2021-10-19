Varsity volleyball: Shorecrest vs Shorewood

Shorecrest Scots volleyball team Varsity Volleyball 10/18/21 Varsity Volleyball 10/18/21

Shorecrest 3, Shorewood 1

24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 27-25





Monday night the Shorecrest Scots Volleyball took on hometown rivals Shorewood High School Volleyball.





Both teams battled point for point. Relentless and fierce, each team worked sideline to sideline. Every point took one team closer to 25. Both teams had their fan section.





Shorecrest had full support from the Band, Flags, cheerleaders, Football, Girls Soccer and students. You can call it a win win situation.





In the end, the Scots were able to secure the Win. Coming back in the 4th set from behind 3-15, tough serving and great defense paid off.





Congratulations to both teams!





The Scots' next match is on the road to Lynnwood HS, Wednesday, October 20, 2021.





No stats from Shorewood





Stat Leaders for the Scots:

Kills: Ally Johnson 14, Anna Knyphausen 10

Assists: Violet Burchak 34

Aces: Violet Burchak 5, Hannah Nielsen 3

Digs: Anna Mortensen 15, Maria Alvarez 10

Blocks: Anna Knyphausen 7.5, Marina Roger 7

--Coach Robyn Williams







