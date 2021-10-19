Varsity volleyball: Shorecrest vs Shorewood

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Shorecrest Scots volleyball team
Varsity Volleyball 10/18/21
Shorecrest 3, Shorewood 1
24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 27-25

Monday night the Shorecrest Scots Volleyball took on hometown rivals Shorewood High School Volleyball. 

Both teams battled point for point. Relentless and fierce, each team worked sideline to sideline. Every point took one team closer to 25. Both teams had their fan section.

Shorecrest had full support from the Band, Flags, cheerleaders, Football, Girls Soccer and students. You can call it a win win situation. 

In the end, the Scots were able to secure the Win. Coming back in the 4th set from behind 3-15, tough serving and great defense paid off. 

Congratulations to both teams! 

The Scots' next match is on the road to Lynnwood HS, Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

No stats from Shorewood

Stat Leaders for the Scots:
  • Kills: Ally Johnson 14, Anna Knyphausen 10
  • Assists: Violet Burchak 34
  • Aces: Violet Burchak 5, Hannah Nielsen 3
  • Digs: Anna Mortensen 15, Maria Alvarez 10
  • Blocks: Anna Knyphausen 7.5, Marina Roger 7
--Coach Robyn Williams


Posted by DKH at 2:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  