Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday is a double-header

Fishermen at Echo Lake

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) has exceeded itself for its meeting on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 (7-9pm on Zoom).





They will present not one, but two programs.





First will be Shoreline City staff to discuss the health of Echo Lake - something important to everyone in the watershed, from Echo Lake to Lake Ballinger to McAleer Creek to Lake Washington to Puget Sound. You get the idea.





Then, a special treat, members of our 32nd District state legislative team! Reps. Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis have confirmed. They'll talk about issues they have been working on in Olympia and their plans for the 2022 legislative session.





The Echo Lake Neighborhood is the north central part of Shoreline, bounded by SR 104, Aurora, I-5, and 185th. For more information email ELNABoard@gmail.com











