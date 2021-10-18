Last outdoor farmers market of the year in Lake Forest Park Sunday - but mark your calendar for five winter markets
Monday, October 18, 2021
|The Beekeeper's Secret has been selling at local markets for 30 years
Photos of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
By Mike Remarcke
The Shoreline Farmers Market finished its season earlier this month and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market closed on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
|Sea Pop treats are very popular in LFP
However, both will be holding winter markets - five in total!
Shoreline's will be held in the City Parking Garage next to City HAll where they were originally located. This time they will be in the lower level.
SHORELINE HARVEST MARKET: OCTOBER 30TH and DECEMBER 18TH
And on NOVEMBER 20TH Shoreline Market is teaming with ShoreLake Arts and the City of Shoreline to join their Holiday Market on Saturday, November 20th. The market will be hosted at City Hall at 17500 Midvale Ave N. There will be crafts, food trucks, live music, and some familiar faces from the farmers market.
LAKE FOREST PARK FARMERS MARKET AND CRAFT FAIR NOVEMBER 21ST AND DECEMBER 19TH
Third Place Commons will hold two Holiday Crafts Fairs for 2021 in conjunction with winter farmers markets from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, November 21st and Sunday, December 19th. Due to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, these events will be held outside in the traditional farmers market location in the parking lot of Town Center of Lake Forest Park.
|The Farm to Brew Tea and Kombucha
