Last outdoor farmers market of the year in Lake Forest Park Sunday - but mark your calendar for five winter markets

Photos of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market

By Mike Remarcke

Sea Pop treats are very popular in LFP





Family Farms sells organic fruits and vegetables







And on NOVEMBER 20TH Shoreline Market is teaming with ShoreLake Arts and the City of Shoreline to join their Holiday Market on Saturday, November 20th. The market will be hosted at City Hall at 17500 Midvale Ave N. There will be crafts, food trucks, live music, and some familiar faces from the farmers market.

The Farm to Brew Tea and Kombucha

AND CRAFT FAIR NOVEMBER 21ST AND DECEMBER 19TH



Third Place Commons will hold two Holiday Crafts Fairs for 2021 in conjunction with winter farmers markets from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, November 21st and Sunday, December 19th. Due to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, these events will be held outside in the traditional farmers market location in the parking lot of Town Center of Lake Forest Park.

Wilson Fish Market is a staple at the LFP Market

Here's a list for you:

October 30 - Shoreline

November 20 - Shoreline

November 21 - LFP

December 18 - Shoreline

December 19 - LFP

SHORELINE HARVEST MARKET : OCTOBER 30TH and DECEMBER 18TH

However, both will be holding winter markets - five in total!Shoreline's will be held in the City Parking Garage next to City HAll where they were originally located. This time they will be in the lower level.