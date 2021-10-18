Horizon View reservoir - one cell done - one to be completed next spring

Seattle Public Utilities replaced the liners in both cells of the Horizon View reservoir.

The cover of the east cell is completed and the west cell will be covered next spring.

Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano

The Lake Forest Park Reservoir is divided into two separate sections called cells. The east and west cells can operate independently of each other, so, if needed, one can be taken off-line while the other is fully operational. The east cell will be fully operational and be put back into service before the contractor demobilizes later this year.

Each cell consists of a liner and a cover, and the west cell liner will be complete when the contractor demobilizes later this year. Without the cover installed, the west cell will remain offline and will not be operational this winter. The liner is made of the same material as the cover and can withstand the winter elements.

A temporary cover will not be placed over the west cell. Any rainwater collected in the west cell will be properly discharged meeting the project permit requirements. In the spring when the contractor re-mobilizes, the west cell liner will be inspected and cleaned prior to constructing and installing the cover. Before the west cell is brought on-line, it will be disinfected and tested, meeting Department of Health requirements.



