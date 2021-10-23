Vaccine booster shots approved and widely available





Since then, more than 345,000 additional doses (which is a combination of booster and third doses ) have been given out across the state.





Now, providers can also offer booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (J/J) vaccines to those who are eligible.

“Vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Getting the unvaccinated their first shots remains a priority,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH.

“A booster dose will further protect fully vaccinated individuals by increasing the vaccine’s effectiveness in their bodies, which otherwise may wane over time.”













At least six months after completing the primary Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series, the following groups of people are eligible for a booster dose:At least two months after receiving the single-dose J/J vaccine, it is recommended that everyone 18 and older receive a booster dose. Pfizer and J/J’s boosters are both full doses, while Moderna’s booster is a half dose.COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 12 and older. Currently, there is plenty of vaccine available across the state for everyone who needs a dose.The easier way to schedule a booster shot is to contact your favorite pharmacy. Safeway, QFC, Costco, Rite-Aid, Walgren's and others.