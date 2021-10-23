Sound Transit withdraws Appeal of Town Center Ordinances

Bus on Bothell Way

The City of Lake Forest Park reports that Sound Transit has withdrawn its appeal to the Growth Management Hearings Board of the Town Center Ordinances adopted by the City Council in February 2021.





Sound Transit had appealed the ordinances that were adopted to address the impacts of a parking garage in the Town Center for the Stride, Bus Rapid Transit System.





With the withdrawal of the appeal, the Town Center ordinances stand as adopted by the City Council and are the regulations by which future development or redevelopment at the Town Center will be reviewed.











