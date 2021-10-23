Downed power lines trap two in vehicle Thursday

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Multiple power lines came down during winds
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire was dispatched at 3:25pm on Thursday, October 21, 2021 to power lines which landed on a vehicle trapping the two occupants.

They were extracted safely and suffered no injuries.

25th Ave NE was blocked from multiple power poles down between NE 177th and NE 178th NE. Seattle City Light responded. 

Power was out in the area for some time.

Apparently a tree fell on the lines during the wind / rain weather event. Not exactly the "bomb cyclone" being touted by some, but bad enough for those without power or cable.



Posted by DKH at 5:05 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  