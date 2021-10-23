Downed power lines trap two in vehicle Thursday

Shoreline Fire was dispatched at 3:25pm on Thursday, October 21, 2021 to power lines which landed on a vehicle trapping the two occupants.





25th Ave NE was blocked from multiple power poles down between NE 177th and NE 178th NE. Seattle City Light responded.





Power was out in the area for some time.





Apparently a tree fell on the lines during the wind / rain weather event. Not exactly the "bomb cyclone" being touted by some, but bad enough for those without power or cable.













They were extracted safely and suffered no injuries.