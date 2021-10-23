King County Search and Rescue says "Be phone smart"
Saturday, October 23, 2021
From King County Search and Rescue
A viral message is going around advising people to update their voicemail if lost with a low battery/poor cell reception.
A few things to consider:
- THE ABSOLUTE BEST THING TO DO, IF LOST OR INJURED, IS TO CALL 911. Often, GPS coordinates can be obtained off your call.
- Compose a text message to a trusted contact one at a time. Let them know where you are as best you can, what gear you have, and if you have any injuries.
- Updating your voicemail will take more battery/cell reception than if you send a text/SMS. If/when your phone finds a moment of reception it will push through, voice calls or transmissions demand a stronger reception and are less likely to push through.
- On occasion, photos posted to social media sites can also provide a clue about a person’s location. Search and rescue crews have been tipped off from friends/family members when a photo has pushed through to the cloud or social media and clues about terrain features can help narrow down a search area.
Lastly, remember that cold weather can easily draw down battery life. Turn off your phone, or put it on airplane mode to conserve battery.
