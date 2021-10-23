Adventures of an Icebreaker: from Greenland to Boston

The Healy is escorted into Boston

Photo U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston

Welcome to Boston!





Healy, on the horizon, coming in to Boston

Photo U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston









Arriving to CG Station Boston

Photo U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston



U.S. Coast Guard Northeast Sector includes CGCs Key Largo, Reef Shark, and Pendant and Stations Merrimack River, Gloucester, Boston.





The USCGC Healy (WAGB 20) moors at the pier in Boston on Oct. 14, 2021.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emma Filszar

Healy’s deployment demonstrates the United States’ commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Arctic. The cutter crew is deployed for four and a half months to conduct operational ice testing, strengthen relationships with partner nations, project U.S. presence, and protect U.S. sovereignty rights along the shared U.S.-Russia maritime boundary line. These efforts uphold the rule of law and deter threats to international maritime norms.







The event's purpose was to build relationships, identify areas for future collaboration, engage Arctic thinkers, and gain different perspectives on threats and opportunities pertinent to the Arctic. The group discussed topics ranging from science to Arctic governance.





Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Atlantic Area commander, Rear Adm. Thomas Allan, 1st District commander, and Capt. Kenneth Boda, commanding officer of Healy, joined more than 20 professors, students, and Arctic leaders from multiple U.S. universities. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emma Filszar.











