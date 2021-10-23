Adventures of an Icebreaker: from Greenland to Boston
Saturday, October 23, 2021
|Healy, on the horizon, coming in to Boston
Photo U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston
Thank you to Coast Guard Station Boston for escorting U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in for their port call.
U.S. Coast Guard Northeast Sector includes CGCs Key Largo, Reef Shark, and Pendant and Stations Merrimack River, Gloucester, Boston.
|The USCGC Healy (WAGB 20) moors at the pier in Boston on Oct. 14, 2021.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emma Filszar
Healy’s deployment demonstrates the United States’ commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Arctic. The cutter crew is deployed for four and a half months to conduct operational ice testing, strengthen relationships with partner nations, project U.S. presence, and protect U.S. sovereignty rights along the shared U.S.-Russia maritime boundary line. These efforts uphold the rule of law and deter threats to international maritime norms.
While in Boston, the U.S. Coast Guard held an Arctic discussion roundtable aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy.
The event's purpose was to build relationships, identify areas for future collaboration, engage Arctic thinkers, and gain different perspectives on threats and opportunities pertinent to the Arctic. The group discussed topics ranging from science to Arctic governance.
