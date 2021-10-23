Shoreline shopper returns to their car to find a prowler inside

On Monday, 10/04/2021, at approximately 11:00am, a deputy was dispatched to a thrift store located in the 14500 block of 15th Ave NE.



The victim told the deputy she parked her car in the northwest corner of the parking lot and, upon her return, found an unknown female inside her car.





As she confronted the suspect, the victim noticed that her glove box was open and it appeared as if someone had looked through it.





The suspect, described as an Asian female in a black rain jacket, walked away from the victim and her car.



A witness reported that while he was in the donation line, he observed the suspect checking the doors of numerous vehicles.





A second witness flagged down a deputy to point him in the suspect's direction.





Deputies located her and the victim positively identified the suspect as the woman she found in her car.





The woman was arrested. A run of her name revealed she had a misdemeanor warrant out of Des Moines for Criminal Trespass.





The suspect was transported and booked into the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) Jail on her warrant.





The charge of Vehicle Prowling in the 2nd Degree has been forwarded to the City of Shoreline Prosecutor's Office for review and filing.





It is our policy not to show a suspect's face until they have been formally charged.









