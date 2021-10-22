SR 520 between Seattle and the Eastside to close this weekend
Friday, October 22, 2021
|Graphic courtesy WSDOT
Crews will work around the clock this weekend to remove the old Montlake Boulevard overpass and support structures. This removal over SR 520 will make room to build a new crossing and highway interchange.
Crews will begin closing roads and ramps on Friday night, October 22 and reopen by 5am Monday, October 25, 2021.
Please note, we originally planned to close Montlake Boulevard and the Montlake Bridge, but those roads will remain open this weekend. Check the Construction Corner as we fine tune the details for the moving parts of this weekend!
Between Friday night and Monday morning at 5am, the following ramps and roads will be closed:
- Beginning at 8pm on Friday:
- The on-ramp from Montlake Boulevard to eastbound SR 520
- Beginning at 9pm on Friday:
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound SR 520 between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill
- All SR 520 on- and off-ramps to and from Montlake Boulevard and Lake Washington Boulevard
- The SR 520 Trail for bicyclists and pedestrians across Lake Washington
- Note: The trail under SR 520 to the Arboretum will be open
