Nonprofit Makerspace opens in North Seattle
Friday, October 22, 2021
North End Makers is excited to announce the Grand Opening of our new makerspace in North Seattle on Saturday October 23rd and Sunday October 24, 2021. We will be open to the public during both days with various events, tours, and tool demonstrations planned. North End Makers is an all-volunteer community of makers who run a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Our new makerspace is located in the Pinehurst neighborhood of North Seattle at 12317 15th Ave NE. We have many tools that are often not easily accessible to folks due to space or financial constraints. Our makerspace shares tools, knowledge, and resources with organization members, as well as offers classes and social events to the general public.These tools include a laser cutter, sewing/serger machines, CNC router, 3d printers, and much more. This equipment will ultimately be available for use by creators, artists, hobbyists, and entrepreneurs of all stripes.
The North End Makerspace grand opening weekend kicks off Saturday, Oct. 23rd and Sunday Oct. 24th and will feature tool demos, tours, project sharing, pumpkin carving, board games, and more. To learn more, visit our website at www northendmakers.org
About North End Makers
North End Makers is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide a friendly, inclusive, and affordable creative space and the tools for makers, artists, scientists, tinkerers, and learners of all ages to collaborate, hack, invent, share, create, and make.
We are dedicated to sharing knowledge, building relationships, and fostering entrepreneurship and personal development, especially in the disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (S.T.E.A.M.).
For more information, please visit www.northendmakers.org
