Case updates October 20, 2021
Friday, October 22, 2021
|Delta variant
Hospitals across the state are operating at full capacity, and projections suggest high levels of occupancy are likely to continue through the fall months.
COVID Case updates
United States
- Total cases 45,149,234 - 73,931 new
- Total deaths 730,368 - 1,537 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 625,677 - 2,586 new
- Total hospitalizations 39,170 - 125 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.6%
- Total deaths 8,417 - 46 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 151,598 - 510 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,335 - 19 new
- Total deaths 1,967 - 4 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 37,302 - 120 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,785 - 7 new
- Total deaths 490 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,273 - 15 new
- Total hospitalizations 241 - 0 new
- Total deaths 109 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 497 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: MODERATE
