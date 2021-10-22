Case updates October 20, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021

Delta variant
The latest COVID-19 modeling and surveillance situation report from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) shows case counts, hospital admissions and hospital occupancy have declined, yet these levels remain high. 

Hospitals across the state are operating at full capacity, and projections suggest high levels of occupancy are likely to continue through the fall months.

COVID Case updates

United States 
  • Total cases  45,149,234 - 73,931  new
  • Total deaths 730,368 - 1,537  new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 625,677 -  2,586 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 39,170 -  125 new  
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.6% 
  • Total deaths 8,417 - 46 new  

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 151,598 -  510 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,335 -     19 new   
  • Total deaths 1,967 -  4 new
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 37,302  -  120 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 1,785  -    7 new 
  • Total deaths 490 -   0 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,273 -  15 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 241 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 109 -  0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL    

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 497 - 0 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: MODERATE


Posted by DKH at 3:31 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  