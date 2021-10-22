Letter to the Editor: John Ramsdell will be a great addition to the Shoreline council

To the Editor:









I would also like to note that David Chen has withdrawn from the election as he has moved out of state, and therefore should not be considered as a competing candidate.



Thank you very much for your time and consideration of my support of John Ramsdell for Shoreline City Council.



Michelle Williford

Shoreline



As a Shoreline resident and small business owner, I'd like to reach out to provide my support of John Ramsdell, the candidate for Shoreline City Council Position No. 1. I have known John for over five years now and can say with absolute certainty that he would be a great addition to the Council. He has done a tremendous amount of service to our local area and is continually donating his time and skills to improve the surrounding community.