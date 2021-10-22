Prolific locker room thief arrested in Everett

EVERETT, WA – A 23 year-old female has been arrested on 96 charges of theft and financial fraud stemming from recent thefts at local fitness centers.





A 23 year-old Everett female was identified as the suspect and detectives developed probable cause to arrest her for multiple counts of Theft, ID Theft and Fraud.



Yesterday, officers with the Everett Police Anti-Crime Team witnessed the female exiting a Lynnwood gym and arrested her a short time later at a nearby business where she was purchasing gift cards with a bank card she had just stolen.









During an interview, the suspect admitted to breaking into numerous gym lockers around King, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, and Skagit Counties to steal bank cards.





Throughout the investigation, Everett Police worked closely with other law enforcement agencies in the area and the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s ID Theft Taskforce.



“The ID Theft Taskforce was created to address the growing problem of Identity Theft in Washington State. "While the taskforce works to catch and prosecute ID Thieves, it is also important for people to protect themselves,” said Snohomish County Deputy Prosecutor Hal Hupp. “This means when going to the gym do not store wallets, purses, and keys in unlocked or unsecured lockers. "It also means not leaving wallets and purses in vehicles. "While we hear about sophisticated online scams, it is far more common for thieves to simply take advantage of inadequately secured credit cards, debit cards, and checks.”



The suspect admitted using the stolen bank cards as well as stolen keys to break into vehicles and in some cases stealing the victim’s cars. She was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.Throughout the investigation, Everett Police worked closely with other law enforcement agencies in the area and the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s ID Theft Taskforce. The female was arrested without incident. Her boyfriend was also arrested on unrelated warrants while waiting in a car.

Over the past several months, detectives from the Everett and Mill Creek Police Departments have investigated numerous thefts of bank cards and other personal property from fitness center locker rooms.