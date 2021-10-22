Notes from Shoreline council meeting October 18, 2021

Pam Cross, reporter Shoreline City Council Meeting





Mayor Hall called the remote meeting to order at 7:00pm.

All Councilmembers were present.



Approval of the Agenda



Question regarding the agenda: is it ok to combine the two action items for presentation and discussion and then vote on them separately?

Reply by John Norris: That’s acceptable since they are both being presented by Nathan Daum but since they are separate sales agreements, they have to adopted separately. Agenda adopted by unanimous consent.



Report of the City Manager’s Office, Presented by John Norris, Assistant City Manager



COVID-19 UPDATE



A large number of glass panels on both of the Interurban Trail Bridges were vandalized last week. For the safety of everyone, we have closed access to the bridges. They will stay closed until we can more fully assess the stability of the broken glass and panels. Because they serve a high volume of Interurban Trail users, reopening them as soon as possible is a high priority. But we must remain cognizant of the potential danger to bridge users as well as those traveling beneath them.



Police investigation continues.



HALLOWEEN







Please remember that parking is limited at Richmond Beach Park.



PUBLIC REMINDERS



The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Oct 21 has been cancelled.

The Planning Commission will hold a special meeting with Shoreline City Council on Monday, Oct 25 at the Council’s regular meeting time starting at 7pm.



Councilmember Robertson attended the K4C meeting in place of Mayor Hall. There was a discussion of the GHG (greenhouse gas) Emissions Analysis Project. There is a public meeting October 28 from 5:00-6:30pm for those interested.









They also had a nice slide presentation with photos thanking Mayor Hall for his participation over the years and wishing him well.



Public Comment



Jackie Kurle, Shoreline

I encourage continued oversight and transparency regarding the operations of the Oaks Shelter as well as communication to the public about any activities surrounding the shelter or neighborhoods that may be impacted by the shelter. The employees are relatively new to operating an enhanced 24/7 shelter.



Approval of the Consent Calendar

Consent Calendar approved unanimously



Action Items



Procedural Note: In addition to the above Public Comment period, and as per Council Rules of Procedure 6.1.B, which applies to an Action Item that is before the City Council for the first time and is not part of the consent agenda, public comment for the three items will follow the staff report but precede Council review.



8(a) Authorizing the City Manager to Enter Into the North King County Coalition on Homelessness Memorandum of Agreement



Presented by Colleen Kelly, Director of Recreation, Cultural and Community Services (RCCS)



At the direction of the City Council, the North King County Task Force on Homelessness was created to address the need for an Enhanced Shelter in North King County. With the opening of the Oaks Enhanced Shelter earlier this year, that initial goal was achieved. Given the ongoing challenge of addressing homelessness in communities across North King County, the Task Force membership recommended a shift to operate as an ongoing Coalition that would be formalized through a joint Memorandum of Agreement.



The proposed members of the Coalition are the cities of Shoreline, Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park and Woodinville as well as a number of community organizations. CM Robertson is Shoreline’s representative.



The other thing that has occurred is the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The North King County Coalition (Coalition) is already serving as the de facto North King County information and discussion hub for staff of the KCRHA.



The Coalition activity to date includes monthly meetings. These meetings include updates related to the Oaks Shelter in Shoreline, updates and discussion with KCRHA which has been attending on a regular basis, regular updates from partners, and discussion around potential strategies and promising practices that we might want to be implementing across the North Subregion.



PUBLIC COMMENT

None



DISCUSSION



Move and second to authorize MOA



Our region appears to be ahead of most of the North KingCo cities. We have had great participation from the community and the Oaks Shelter is going well. But increased shelter beds is not the end goal, but a step along the way.



I think it’s great that the regional cities are combining, and I think it’s important that the Coalition still have a seat at the table with KCRHA because our needs are different from the other sub regions.



Since opening the Oaks Shelter, we still have homeless, but I think we’re doing better than areas around us. We still need to get services specific to Shoreline without going too far and making Shoreline the place where all the services are. This needs to be spread across the sub region not only for fairness to the unhoused people in each partner city, but also in fairness to everyone else.



VOTE

Adopted unanimously 7-0



8(b) Action on the purchase of Real Property located a 18525 10th Ave NE and 18537 10th Ave NE,



And



8(c) Action on the purchase of Real Property located at 18531 10th Avenue NE, and authorize the City Manager to take the necessary steps to complete the property purchase



Nathan Daum, Economic Development Program Manager, made a single presentation on both Action Items.



