Enjoy more seasonal in-person and online continuing education classes at Shoreline Community College

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Enjoy the history of Horror Films at SCC class

With the holidays almost upon us, Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College is offering a variety of online and in-person classes this fall.

Explore your favorite scary movies in Terror on the Screen: The History of Horror Films

Interested in holiday menu planning or just a fun class with friends? Food and Wine Pairing for the Holidays

Search our professional development classes, including Fingerprints and Forensics: Understanding the Basics of Crime Scene Investigation and Your Tech Clinic and Windows 10 with Brian Boston and more!

Do you have a story to tell but don't know where to start, want to be a better writer? This Writing Experience class is a perfect fit!

Explore your creativity through painting, photography, and calligraphy through our Arts and Language classes!

Contemplating retirement in 2022 – we have a class for you!

To see a full catalog of fall classes, please visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information. 

Please note that students must wear a mask to participate in any on-campus courses and information regarding COVID guidelines and vaccination status will be emailed to all students.



