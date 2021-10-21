Enjoy more seasonal in-person and online continuing education classes at Shoreline Community College
Thursday, October 21, 2021
|Enjoy the history of Horror Films at SCC class
With the holidays almost upon us, Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College is offering a variety of online and in-person classes this fall.
Explore your favorite scary movies in Terror on the Screen: The History of Horror Films
Interested in holiday menu planning or just a fun class with friends? Food and Wine Pairing for the Holidays
Search our professional development classes, including Fingerprints and Forensics: Understanding the Basics of Crime Scene Investigation and Your Tech Clinic and Windows 10 with Brian Boston and more!
Do you have a story to tell but don't know where to start, want to be a better writer? This Writing Experience class is a perfect fit!
Explore your creativity through painting, photography, and calligraphy through our Arts and Language classes!
Contemplating retirement in 2022 – we have a class for you!
To see a full catalog of fall classes, please visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
Please note that students must wear a mask to participate in any on-campus courses and information regarding COVID guidelines and vaccination status will be emailed to all students.
0 comments:
Post a Comment