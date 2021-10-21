Food drive Saturday at Richmond Beach Congregational Church

THIS SATURDAY!

October 23, 2021 noon - 2pm

Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC

(corner of 15th NW and NW Richmond Beach Rd)

Food Insecurity: The state of being without reliable access or resources to acquire a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. In the United States alone, more than 38 million people live every day with hunger due to food insecurity.





RBCC has already donated over 3,000 pounds of food this year to local Food Banks. The needs in our communities continue.





Items of particular need include personal, household and paper products. We also would like to include edible items for the unhoused that do not require a can opener or cooking.





Please pay particular attention to these necessary items listed below. Thank you for your continued generosity.

Household necessities:

Toilet paper, Paper towels, Laundry detergent, Dish soap





Personal hygiene:

Sanitary pads, Toothpaste, Shampoo, Hand soap, Vitamins





Other needs:

Protein drinks, Pop-top cans of fruits and meats, Foil-packed tuna, Single-serve: pudding, Jello, protein drink, juice, Pet food



