Food drive Saturday at Richmond Beach Congregational Church
Thursday, October 21, 2021
THIS SATURDAY!
October 23, 2021 noon - 2pm
Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC
(corner of 15th NW and NW Richmond Beach Rd)
RBCC has already donated over 3,000 pounds of food this year to local Food Banks. The needs in our communities continue.
Items of particular need include personal, household and paper products. We also would like to include edible items for the unhoused that do not require a can opener or cooking.
Please pay particular attention to these necessary items listed below. Thank you for your continued generosity.
Household necessities:
Toilet paper, Paper towels, Laundry detergent, Dish soap
Personal hygiene:
Sanitary pads, Toothpaste, Shampoo, Hand soap, Vitamins
Other needs:
Protein drinks, Pop-top cans of fruits and meats, Foil-packed tuna, Single-serve: pudding, Jello, protein drink, juice, Pet food
0 comments:
Post a Comment