Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center Kupuna Hula Group helping support this weekend's Holiday Bazaar

Aloha Neighbors!





The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center Kupuna Hula Group is delighted to be able to help make the 2021 Holiday Bazaar Silent Auction a success.





The Kupunas have been meeting in parks during the summer. Here they show some of the treasures they are donating to the Senior Center Holiday Bazaar this weekend. .

This group of kupuna (elders) have been meeting throughout this papule (crazy!) time via Zoom while continuing to support the center in ways that they can. In the summer, the group had in-person hula at a local park, wearing masks and keeping distance from one another, while enjoying getting to dance together once again!





While dancing on a cooler September day it was decided that they wanted to help the Holiday Bazaar silent auction by donating items for children since one member said she had so many new kids’ things in her closet.





You can bid on these at the Silent Auction this Saturday and Sunday at the Senior Center

So, it was decided to call the collective donations Treasures from Tutu's (grandmother's) Closet!



During the Holiday Bazaar, October 22 - 23, check out the treasures:

Outdoor Fun for Keikis (young children),

Game Night for your Ohana (family),

Craft items,

Books by local authors and so much more designed for a wide range of ages.



Delivering the toys and books to the Senior Center for this weekend's event

In a snap! Holiday shopping done for every child in your family!



Mele Kalikimaka me ka Hau’oli Makahiki hou (Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!) from the Kupunas.

The Senior Center is located in the southernmost building of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE. The Holiday Bazaar is this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, October 23-24, 2021 from 10am to 4pm.





Besides the Silent Auction there will be a bake sale, handcrafted items for sale, a raffle, and holiday decor for sale.











