Halloween in Sheridan Heights

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

This view is fairly benign

Except for the giant skeletons

This view gives some perspective on the height and menace

Then there are the zombies, just barely being held back by the wire fence.

This family in the 16200 block of 37th NE in Sheridan Heights (Lake Forest Park) goes all out for Halloween. They have brought out all the favorites from last year and added a few new elements, like giant skeletons.

All photos by Steven H. Robinson


Posted by DKH at 5:35 AM
