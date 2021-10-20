Long-term closure of I-5 rest areas between Everett and Canada

Silver Lake rest stop is indefinitely closed.

Photo courtesy WSDOT Travelers who frequently use rest areas along Interstate 5 between Everett and the Canadian border will need to plan for long-term closures. Travelers who frequently use rest areas along Interstate 5 between Everett and the Canadian border will need to plan for long-term closures.









The three rest areas affected:

Custer rest area (north of Bellingham) - northbound closure for at least three months. Smokey Point (north of Marysville) - northbound and southbound closure for at least three months. WSDOT is working to open access for the RV dump stations at the northbound rest area in the next few weeks. Silver Lake Rest Area (south Everett) - the southbound rest area is indefinitely closed, including dump stations. The weigh station will remain open. There is no northbound rest area at this location.

WSDOT will reevaluate reopening all rest area facilities early next year and will make a decision based on crew and resource availability.







This includes those who extend their stay beyond the posted limits, illegal disposal of trash and waste, vandalizing the buildings, verbally abusing and even threatening WSDOT employees.The three rest areas affected:WSDOT will reevaluate reopening all rest area facilities early next year and will make a decision based on crew and resource availability.

Staffing needs ahead of the busy winter season and growing safety concerns prompted WSDOT to make the difficult decision to close these rest areas for an extended period.In recent months, there have been numerous issues with some visitors who are not using the facilities for their intended purpose.