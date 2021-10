Temporary reduced ferry service started October 16

Seattle/Bainbridge, Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton: One-boat service instead of two

Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Daily two-boat schedule instead of three

Anacortes/San Juan Islands: Daily three-boat schedule instead of four with no vehicle reservations

To provide a more reliable travel experience, we made the difficult decision this week to temporarily operate reduced schedules on most routes beginning Saturday, October 16, 2021.Check our online sailing schedules as they have changed from their current timetables on the following routes starting Saturday, Oct. 16:Additional sailings may be provided depending on crewing levels and we will evaluate returning additional boats back into service as conditions change. Check our ferry travel alert bulletins and the WSF Twitter page for the latest updates on service by route.