Temporary reduced ferry service started October 16

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Ferry schedules are up in the air. Photo by Mary Igl.

From WSDOT (Washington State Department of Transportation)

We know we provide a vital lifeline for many of the communities we serve and recognize the challenges made by unpredictable ferry service recently because of a severe crew shortage. 

To provide a more reliable travel experience, we made the difficult decision this week to temporarily operate reduced schedules on most routes beginning Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Check our online sailing schedules as they have changed from their current timetables on the following routes starting Saturday, Oct. 16:
  • Seattle/Bainbridge, Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton: One-boat service instead of two
  • Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Daily two-boat schedule instead of three
  • Anacortes/San Juan Islands: Daily three-boat schedule instead of four with no vehicle reservations

Additional sailings may be provided depending on crewing levels and we will evaluate returning additional boats back into service as conditions change. Check our ferry travel alert bulletins and the WSF Twitter page for the latest updates on service by route.



