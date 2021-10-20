Agenda for Shoreline council meeting October 25, 2021

Shoreline City Council 2021 The agenda for the October 25, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes one study item: The agenda for the October 25, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes one study item:









Potential topics include parking standards, code requirements and/or incentives, extension and potential expansion of the MFTE (multi-family tax exemption) program, development incentives, reviewing development agreement process, and building height.





At the April 5, 2021 Council meeting, staff presented several topics for further study as it relates to facilitating better development outcomes in the Mixed Use Residential (MUR)- 70’ zone in the light rail station subarea.