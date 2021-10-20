Agenda for Shoreline council meeting October 25, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Shoreline City Council 2021
The agenda for the October 25, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes one study item:

8(a) Discussion with the Shoreline Planning Commission on MUR-70’ Zone Development Regulations

At the April 5, 2021 Council meeting, staff presented several topics for further study as it relates to facilitating better development outcomes in the Mixed Use Residential (MUR)- 70’ zone in the light rail station subarea. 

Several Councilmembers expressed an interest in holding this joint meeting with the Planning Commission to discuss in greater depth the topics and to provide direction on how to proceed.

Potential topics include parking standards, code requirements and/or incentives, extension and potential expansion of the MFTE (multi-family tax exemption) program, development incentives, reviewing development agreement process, and building height.

Information on attending meeting, commenting, view agenda and staff documents HERE  

Posted by DKH at 2:22 AM
