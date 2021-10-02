Second half of property taxes due November 1

Saturday, October 2, 2021

If you pay your own property tax, that is, not included in a mortgage payment, the second half of your tax is due on November 1, 2021.

The downtown King County Treasury office is still closed and staff have moved to another location.

Customer service is still provided remotely. Taxpayers can receive services via:
Taxpayers are encouraged to pay online using our safe, secure eCommerce system.

More details HERE



