Second half of property taxes due November 1

If you pay your own property tax, that is, not included in a mortgage payment, the second half of your tax is due on November 1, 2021.

Phone: Real Property Tax (Real Estate) 206-263-2890

Phone: Mobile Homes and Personal Property Commercial Property Tax 206-263-2844

Email: propertytax.customerservice@kingcounty.gov

The downtown King County Treasury office is still closed and staff have moved to another location.Customer service is still provided remotely. Taxpayers can receive services via:Taxpayers are encouraged to pay online using our safe, secure eCommerce system