Second half of property taxes due November 1
Saturday, October 2, 2021
The downtown King County Treasury office is still closed and staff have moved to another location.
Customer service is still provided remotely. Taxpayers can receive services via:
- Phone: Real Property Tax (Real Estate) 206-263-2890
- Phone: Mobile Homes and Personal Property Commercial Property Tax 206-263-2844
- Email: propertytax.customerservice@kingcounty.gov
- You may also find the FAQ link to be helpful: frequently asked questions (FAQs)
- How your property tax bill is calculated and where your tax dollars go: 2021 Property Taxes
- Senior Citizen and Disabled Exemption information can be found here.
More details HERE
