Adventures of an Icebreaker: Day or night icebreaking doesn’t stop

Spotlights illuminate the ice on the Beaufort Sea ahead of Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) while en route to the Northwest Passage on Sept. 1, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Matt Masaschi.



Deploying to the Arctic in the late summer gives Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers a lot of daylight to work with, but with each passing day we see a little more darkness.





A spotlight illuminates the ice on the Beaufort Sea ahead of Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) while en route to the Northwest Passage on Sept. 1, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Matt Masaschi

We don't stop working when the sun goes down! Healy's crews break through Arctic ice in the Beaufort Sea as they transit toward the Northwest Passage.





Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) leaves a trail of broken ice as the crew transits through the Beaufort Sea on Sept. 1, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Matt Masaschi

During their months-long circumnavigation of North America, Healy and its crew will conduct Coast Guard missions, support oceanographic research and promote U.S. interests throughout the region.





Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) leaves a trail of broken ice as the crew transits through the Beaufort Sea on Sept. 1, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Matt Masaschi

Healy's deployment marks its first transit through the Northwest Passage since 2003.





Healy’s crew deployed to the Arctic to conduct Coast Guard missions, strengthen international partnerships, demonstrate our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Arctic, and support oceanographic research with the international science community.





