

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 6-8pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 6-8pm

Do you enjoy Shoreline’s forests and parks?





Want to learn more about your local forests?





Interested in making a tangible difference in your community?





Become a Forest Steward!



A Forest Steward is a volunteer that cares for a specific forested park in Shoreline, working to ensure they thrive into the future. Stewards receive training and support to lead volunteering events, work in small groups, and on their own.





Our virtual Forest Steward Orientation is the first step to becoming a steward. Join us to learn more about this program and how you can get involved.





All experience levels, abilities, and identities are welcome











