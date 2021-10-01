Shoreline Walks: North City Loop - Saturday 10am

Friday, October 1, 2021

North City gas station 1928

Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10am join walk leader Donna for a tour of North City.

Explore the North City neighborhood taking a look at some of the many changes to the area, with the option of checking out nearby North City Park after the walk.

Now the building is the North City Tavern

Walk is approximately 3.0 miles / 2 hours
Walk Rating: Moderate, with one steep hill
Meet at: North City Elementary School, 816 NE 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98155



