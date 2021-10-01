Shoreline Walks: North City Loop - Saturday 10am
Friday, October 1, 2021
|North City gas station 1928
Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10am join walk leader Donna for a tour of North City.
Explore the North City neighborhood taking a look at some of the many changes to the area, with the option of checking out nearby North City Park after the walk.
|Now the building is the North City Tavern
Walk is approximately 3.0 miles / 2 hours
Walk Rating: Moderate, with one steep hill
Meet at: North City Elementary School, 816 NE 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
