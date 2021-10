Recycling collection event for Kenmore and Lake Forest Park residents

The City of Lake Forest Park is again partnering with the City of Kenmore for a combined Recycling Collection Event!





Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Northlake Lutheran Church. Take a look at the Event Flyer to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Please be aware fees do apply for certain items. The event will take place







Tires,* Propane Tanks,* Electronic Equipment, Scrap Metal,* Cardboard, Porcelain Toilets and Sinks,* Lead Acid and Household Batteries, Mattresses,* Confidential Document Shredding (4 box limit), Clean Scrap Wood, Appliances, and Refrigerators and Freezers*.

*Fees apply



