Recycling collection event for Kenmore and Lake Forest Park residents
Saturday, October 16, 2021
The City of Lake Forest Park is again partnering with the City of Kenmore for a combined Recycling Collection Event!
Take a look at the Event Flyer to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Please be aware fees do apply for certain items. The event will take place Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Northlake Lutheran Church.
Tires,* Propane Tanks,* Electronic Equipment, Scrap Metal,* Cardboard, Porcelain Toilets and Sinks,* Lead Acid and Household Batteries, Mattresses,* Confidential Document Shredding (4 box limit), Clean Scrap Wood, Appliances, and Refrigerators and Freezers*.
*Fees apply
Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive or unacceptable loads.
0 comments:
Post a Comment