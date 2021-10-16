Flags at half-staff Saturday for National Peace Officers' Memorial Service

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in honor of the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C and to pay respect to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their families.

The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, October 15, 2021. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on October 16, 2021, or first thing Monday morning, October 18, 2021.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.