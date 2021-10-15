Notes from Shoreline council meeting October 11, 2021

Pam Cross, reporter Shoreline City Council Meeting

Notes by Pam Cross



Deputy Mayor Scully called the remote meeting to order at 7:00pm.



Mayor Hall was excused for personal reasons.



DM Scully announced that Mayor Hall declared Friday October 15, 2021 as Paper Tigers’ Day. Paper Tigers is a movie that was filmed in Shoreline and has received significant critical acclaim.



Approval of the Agenda

Agenda adopted by unanimous consent.



Report of the City Manager, Debbie Tarry



COVID-19 UPDATE



While case rates continue to slowly decline, due to the Delta variant, we are still at a level of very high transmission during this fifth wave of COVID-19 infections.









This Public Health order will also apply to Spartan Recreation Center.







It’s time to start thinking about winter







Join us for Orca Recovery Day







This week’s Shoreline Walk will be around Parkwood and Twin Ponds Park. October 16th at 10am

Go to the walks calendar for details



Please note that the following programs are completely full and no longer taking reservations:

Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience

Hamlin Halloween Haunt Council Reports

NONE



Public Comment



Jackie Kurle, Shoreline

I encourage oversight and transparency regarding the operations of the Enhanced Shelter as well as communication to the public about any activities surrounding the shelter or neighborhoods that may be impacted by the shelter.



Kathleen Russell, Shoreline, Save Shoreline Trees and member of the Tree Preservation Code Team





Approval of the Consent Calendar

Consent Calendar approved unanimously



8(a) Discussing Park Improvements and Property Acquisition Priorities and Funding



Presentation by Christina Arcidy, Management Analyst







Proposition 1, November 2019 failed by not reaching the required 60% “yes” votes, and Proposition 1, April 2021 failed to validate.



The purpose of tonight’s discussion is



Proposition 1, November 2019 failed by not reaching the required 60% "yes" votes, and Proposition 1, April 2021 failed to validate.The purpose of tonight's discussion is

1. Should the City move forward with the ballot measure to fund park improvements and land acquisitions? If so, when?



Considerations include what is in upcoming ballot measures, approval and validation requirements, and the election costs. In 2022 there are two Shoreline School District Levy renewals in February and the City’s potential Property Tax Levy Lid Lift in November. Traditionally the City and the School District do not place measures on the ballot at the same time, but the School District has not shared any concerns about this.



Approval and validation requirements: a bond measure requires a minimum 60% “yes” votes with at least 40% of the votes cast in the last general election. Special Elections average about 15,000 returned ballots. We will know the validation threshold after next month’s November General Election. We expect it to be lower than last year when the threshold was based on the record number of votes cast in the presidential election.



Staff expects estimated costs between $100,000 and $114,000.



Based on this information, staff recommends putting this measure on the February 2022 ballot.



2. What is the overall bond measure cost?



Staff considered inflation, possible alternative funding sources and impacts to property taxes.



Staff conducted an analysis to determine the impact of inflation on the previous bond measure, and determined if any adjustments needed to be made to land acquisition costs based on recent land purchases by the City. This resulted in an increase from $38.5m to $41.9m.



Staff is recommending a mix of funding to include the previously authorized bond amount of $38.5m over 20 years plus $3.4m from the City’s unreserved, unrestricted fund. Using this funding, the cost to a homeowner is shown here.







DISCUSSION



I’m very interested in getting a parks bond on the ballot. I like the option of mixed funding proposed by staff. $9/month is not that much compared to having access to green space. I support the February option because people move here for parks and schools. They go together.



I agree. We want to bring more people out to vote to make sure we validate, so schools plus parks is a good idea. A few people don’t want any increase in taxes but most people want our parks and open spaces. We’ve always had a healthy and conservative reserve. This would be good use of those funds for something that we have fallen behind on, and parks serve the entire community. We will still reserves.



I agree. It will be easier to explain to the voters that we’re going forward with the same package rather than reducing the improvements planned for the priority parks.



I disagree with the size of the bond. We need to listen to the public. The public wants to see more park acquisition. Especially since land is harder and harder to purchase. There’s an opportunity here to actually think about what we want from the bond, beyond just saying this is what we wanted a year and a half ago. For $9/median household per year, we can include the cost of inflation in the amount of the bond. And then we can have a separate discussion about what we want to do with the reserve. Maybe the future Council and community will have different needs and desires and not want to continue using the reserves for our parks.



I think we should stay with $38.5 bond. We need to think about other things we may be trying to fund in the future, like a community and aquatics center. There are so many things that we want to fund, both large and small. I think this $38.5 bond accomplishes a lot.



I agree there’s more stuff that we could fund with a higher bond, and we expect to validate this time. There is public desire for more parks. I hate to significantly try to rework this because this should have passed over a year and a half ago. I’d like to get this done. I prefer not to take from reserve funds but would not hold up this getting on the ballot because I recognize that other Councilmembers support the mixed funding.



Everyone agrees to go ahead with the ballot, everyone agrees on the February ballot, 4 Councilmembers support the mixed funding. Is that sufficient to go ahead?



Debbie Tarry responds:

If we had complete agreement, can we bring back an ordinance on November 1st for discussion and potential action? Or is your preference that we bring it back on November 1st just for discussion and then we would schedule actual adoption by Council probably two weeks later? I think it’s clear. The only issue here is which figure we put on the bond. I think that can be handled on just one date. I don’t see a need for additional discussion.



I agree. I think we should go ahead and have another short discussion on Nov 1. Many of us are concerned about more property acquisition. Should that be another conversation for use of the reserves? They are often unscheduled opportunities. I don’t want to touch $38.5m.



This will return on November 1st as an action item.



8(b) Discussion of Resolution No. 485 - Amending the Council Rules of Procedure



Presentation by Jessica Simulcik Smith, City Clerk



The Council Rules of Procedure were initially adopted by Council in 2002. The rules are for the sole benefit of Councilmembers to assist in the orderly conduct of Council business. And these rules are periodically reviewed and amended as needed.



Remote Participation

Council will consider amendments to its Rules related to remote attendance at Council meetings and the procedure for placing items on meeting agendas. Council has provided feedback over the last year about remote meetings and found them to be successful. They also agreed they should go back to in-person meetings when it is safe to do so, but remote participation by Councilmembers should be allowed.



Staff has a few questions for clarification from Council:



What frequency of remote attendance by Councilmembers should be allowed?



Should the Rules of Procedure list the circumstances and criteria required for remote attendance? Staff doesn’t think it’s necessary but it is a Council decision.



Should Councilmembers be required to turn on their camera?



Council has expressed interest in continuing to allow the public to participate remotely. How would Council want to handle public comment since some people will be at the meeting in-person? Should members of the public attending in-person speak first, or those attending remotely? Or should it rotate?



How does Council want to address use of visual aids by remote public speakers? Electronic aids, such as PowerPoint are not permitted in-person. Should they be allowed by remote speakers? If so, should that be allowed for in-person speakers.



Agenda preparation

Council recently discussed Rule 3.2.B outlining procedures for how individual Councilmembers place items on the agenda. Questions arose on whether this Rule applies to placing an item on the agenda of a specific meeting date; or placing an item on the list of pending agenda items on the Agenda Planner. Does Council wish to amend Rule 3.2.B to add clarity or to change the intent?



Councilmember Roberts Amendment

