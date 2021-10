Autumn Ridge apartments image from apartments.com Shoreline Fire was dispatched just before 2am Friday, October 15, 2021 to the Autumn Ridge apartments in the 15100 block of Stone Lane N in Shoreline. Shoreline Fire was dispatched just before 2am Friday, October 15, 2021 to the Autumn Ridge apartments in the 15100 block of Stone Lane N in Shoreline.





An older adult male in the apartment was found unresponsive inside and passed away on scene.





The fire was contained to one unit. The cause is being investigated.