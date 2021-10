NE 155th will be closed for night work from 1st to 5th NE for girder delivery and guideway work.

October 18th to October 21st.

October 25th to October 28th

November 1st to November 4th.

Typical work hours are 9:00pm to 5:00am.





Flaggers will be on site. Pedestrians can get through with the help of the flaggers.





Vehicles will need to detour to NE 145th.