Adventures of an icebreaker: scientists come aboard

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Healy is headed for Nuuk, Greenland. 
After navigating and breaking our way through the icy Northwest Passage, Coast Guard Cutter Healy recently anchored near Nuuk, Greenland to drop off and pick up scientists for the next leg of our Arctic journey.

Healy partnered with members from the international science community and institutions from the U.S and Norway to perform oceanographic research projects within Baffin Bay to inform environmental change research over the next several weeks.

Healy is a medium icebreaker responsible for executing Coast Guard missions in the polar regions and a premier high-latitude research vessel designed to conduct a wide range of research activities. 

Healy has more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists. 

The crew assists the scientists with their unique missions by deploying and recovering scientific instruments and equipment throughout their Arctic deployment.



