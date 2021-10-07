Notes from Shoreline Council meeting October 4, 2021

Pam Cross, reporter Shoreline City Council Meeting



Notes by Pam Cross



Mayor Hall called the remote meeting to order at 7:00pm.



All councilmembers were present.



Mayor Hall was excused from last week’s meeting for personal reasons. Since he did not a have connection to WIFI last week, he was unable to participate in that meeting.



Proclamation

Mayor Hall, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, proclaimed the month of October 2021 as Safe Shoreline Month and urged all citizens to implement emergency preparedness and crime prevention measures at home, at work, and in their vehicles and to participate with their neighbors in emergency preparedness and crime prevention activities.



Approval of the Agenda

Agenda adopted by unanimous consent.



Report of the City Manager, Debbie Tarry



COVID-19 UPDATE



While case rates continue to decline, we are still at a level of very high transmission during this fifth wave of COVID-19 infections.









SIDEWALKS SIDEWALKS







The first of the 2018 voter-approved sidewalk projects has been completed on 1st Ave NE from NE 192nd to NE 195th. Permeable concrete was used to promote infiltration and to reduce the impact of urban runoff. The first of the 2018 voter-approved sidewalk projects has been completed on 1st Ave NE from NE 192nd to NE 195th. Permeable concrete was used to promote infiltration and to reduce the impact of urban runoff.



Learn more about upcoming projects at



UPCOMING EVENTS Learn more about upcoming projects at shorelinewa.gov/sidewalks UPCOMING EVENTS









The Planning Commission will hold a remote meeting on Thursday, October 7 at 7pm



Council Reports The Planning Commission will hold a remote meeting on Thursday, October 7 at 7pm



Councilmember McGlashan attended the SeaShore Transportation Meeting. They discussed the

KingCo Metro bus route changes that are now in effect to service the new light stations including Northgate. There have been over 20 reroutes, some deletions, some addition of new routes. He asked for a feedback report at the next meeting (in 30 days) about how the reroutes and light rail ridership is going.









Public Comment



Jackie Kurle, Shoreline

I continue to encourage oversight and transparency regarding the operations of the Enhanced Shelter as well as communication to the public about any activities surrounding the shelter or neighborhoods that may be impacted by the shelter. I hope it is successful in getting people off the streets and on a path to stable housing. Public needs and shelter needs have to be taken into account at the same time.



Approval of the Consent Calendar

Consent Calendar approved unanimously



Action Item 8(a) Action on Ordinance No. 944 – Amending Ordinance No. 776 and Ordinance No. 694 Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 3.27 for Property Tax Exemption Conditions Within the Light Rail Station Subareas and Within the Multifamily Tax Exemption Areas (MFTE)



Presented by Nathan Daum, Economic Development Manager



The Multifamily Property Tax Exemption (MFTE) program is the City’s main affordable housing program.



There was one minor change made to the SeaShore Agreement. They added a Snohomish County member with limited voting rights. SeaShore has had only voting members from North King County cities.Jackie Kurle, ShorelineI continue to encourage oversight and transparency regarding the operations of the Enhanced Shelter as well as communication to the public about any activities surrounding the shelter or neighborhoods that may be impacted by the shelter. I hope it is successful in getting people off the streets and on a path to stable housing. Public needs and shelter needs have to be taken into account at the same time.Consent Calendar approved unanimouslyPresented by Nathan Daum, Economic Development ManagerThe Multifamily Property Tax Exemption (MFTE) program is the City’s main affordable housing program.

At their September 13 meeting, Council discussed proposed Ordinance No. 944 which would remove the December 31 sunset to the MFTE program in the light rail station areas, establish a 20-year MFTE program, and provide for a 12-year MFTE extension option.



Under current regulations, a project located in MUR-45 and MUR-70 zones may choose to participate in the City’s 12-year MFTE program incentive program if they provide a minimum of 20% of their units as affordable units. Unique to the station areas, projects within MUR-45 and MUR-70 zones must provide affordable units for 99 years even though the property-tax exemption available only lasts 12 years.









Other revenues generated by this development are estimated to far exceed the total revenues generated prior to development, including one-time revenues of approximated $1.25M. Ongoing revenues of property taxes on improvements are estimated at over $800K over the 12 year period.



Will older buildings become more affordable as they age? Rents in older buildings aren’t going down and rents in new buildings are going up. Supply and demand fluctuations cannot be predicted with satisfying certainty.



Proposed Amendments resulting from Council comments at the September Council meeting

Expand MFTE station area to residential targeted areas (RTA) of the City to match the entirety of station area boundaries

Establish definition for high-capacity transit by clarifying the hours of operation

Application fee waiver to switch from 12 year to 20-year program (there are currently 5 projects that would qualify)

Clarify 20-year program eligibility criteria regarding scheduled frequency of high-capacity transit

DISCUSSION



Motion and 2nd to approve Ordinance 944



We should take advantage of this pilot program that the State set up for us. Unfortunately the 99-year affordability is in the State regulation so there is nothing we can do about that.



NOTE: For the wording of the individual amendments, please refer to the staff report.



Motion and 2nd to approve proposed amendment #1 briefly summarized above.



This matches the Comprehensive Plan zoning for the station areas so it makes sense. It will provide the ability for property owners and developers to make informed decisions in these investments.



VOTE Amendment #1

Passes unanimously 7 to 0.



Motion and 2nd to approve proposed amendment #2 briefly summarized above.



Where does definition of high capacity come from? Does it match the definition from other organizations? At the end of the 12-year period, the developer would still be required to maintain a minimum of 10% affordable units for 87 years without a property tax exemption.Other revenues generated by this development are estimated to far exceed the total revenues generated prior to development, including one-time revenues of approximated $1.25M. Ongoing revenues of property taxes on improvements are estimated at over $800K over the 12 year period.Will older buildings become more affordable as they age? Rents in older buildings aren’t going down and rents in new buildings are going up. Supply and demand fluctuations cannot be predicted with satisfying certainty.Proposed Amendments resulting from Council comments at the September Council meetingDISCUSSIONWe should take advantage of this pilot program that the State set up for us. Unfortunately the 99-year affordability is in the State regulation so there is nothing we can do about that.NOTE: For the wording of the individual amendments, please refer to the staff report.This matches the Comprehensive Plan zoning for the station areas so it makes sense. It will provide the ability for property owners and developers to make informed decisions in these investments.VOTE Amendment #1Where does definition of high capacity come from? Does it match the definition from other organizations?

Reply: Yes it was originally copied directly from the State’s legislation but the City Attorney suggested clarification of core operating hours. This makes sense since there are peak hour buses that run more frequently during commuter hours than the rest of the day. It avoids confusion.



VOTE Amendment #2

Passes unanimously 7 to 0.



Motion and 2nd to approve proposed amendment #3 briefly summarized above.

No additional discussion.



VOTE Amendment #3

Passes unanimously 7 to 0.



Motion and 2nd to approve proposed amendment #4 briefly summarized above.

No additional discussion.



VOTE Amendment #4

Passes unanimously 7 to 0.



VOTE ON MAIN MOTION AS AMENDED

Passes unanimously 7 to 0.



Thank you to staff for all of their work and their answers to our questions. If this makes the projects pencil out, then the City wins too.



Action Item 8(b) Action on Resolution No. 483 - Requiring Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations as a Qualification of Employment or Public Service with the City of Shoreline, as a Qualification for Providing Contracted Services at City Facilities, Authorizing the City Manager to Develop Additional Rules and Parameters for Implementing this Requirement, and Establishing a Deadline of Full Vaccination by December 1, 2021



Presented by John Norris, Assistant City Manager



As of September 22, 2021, the City of Shoreline has 221 employees (regular and extra-help) on payroll and 187, or 85%, of those employees have provided proof of being fully vaccinated. This does not include the Shoreline Police Department, as they are King County employees. The City’s workforce is supplemented by contractors who provide in-person services within City facilities, appointed members of City Boards and Commissions and elected City officials. The City, to date, has not collected proof of vaccination from these individuals.



COVID-19 transmission has significantly increased primarily due to the Delta variant and the number of unvaccinated people. This makes sense since there are peak hour buses that run more frequently during commuter hours than the rest of the day. It avoids confusion.VOTE Amendment #2No additional discussion.VOTE Amendment #3No additional discussion.VOTE Amendment #4VOTE ON MAIN MOTION AS AMENDEDThank you to staff for all of their work and their answers to our questions. If this makes the projects pencil out, then the City wins too.Presented by John Norris, Assistant City ManagerAs of September 22, 2021, the City of Shoreline has 221 employees (regular and extra-help) on payroll and 187, or 85%, of those employees have provided proof of being fully vaccinated. This does not include the Shoreline Police Department, as they are King County employees. The City’s workforce is supplemented by contractors who provide in-person services within City facilities, appointed members of City Boards and Commissions and elected City officials. The City, to date, has not collected proof of vaccination from these individuals.COVID-19 transmission has significantly increased primarily due to the Delta variant and the number of unvaccinated people.







DISCUSSION.

Motion and 2nd to adopt resolution



It shows we care about our employees and the members of the public that they interact with, and that we follow the science to keep people safe.



No additional discussion.



VOTE

Passes 7-0 unanimously



Study Item 9(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 941 - Repealing Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 9.25 Retail Carryout Bag Regulations Due to State Preemption



Presented by Autumn Salamack, Environmental Services Coordinator



The 2020 Washington State Legislature passed ESSB 5323, now codified as Chapter 70A.530 Carryout Bags, enacting a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags. It contains language that expressly preempts implementation of a local carryout bag ordinance such as Shoreline Municipal Code (SMC) Chapter 9.25. Deleting the SMC ordinance eliminates any confusion by cleaning up the code.



The new statewide plastic bag ban Chapter 70A.530 RCW applies to:

All retail, grocery, and convenience stores

Any restaurant or establishment offering take-out or delivery food or goods

Temporary stores or vendors

Any event where food or goods are sold or distributed



For additional information on businesses go to For additional information on businesses go to ecology.wa.gov/bag-ban



DISCUSSION



This makes sense since the State expressly prohibits Shoreline from enforcing its ordinance. There is no point in just amending our ordinance “just in case the state changes its mind”.



By prohibiting the use of single use plastic bags in Shoreline, we proved that banning them works and that it does not have an effect on business vitality.



Councilmembers agree for return on the consent calendar.



Study Item 9(b) Discussion on Joining the Race to Zero and the Local Governments for Sustainability - ICLEI150. (Pronounced IK-LEE)



Continuing with this presentation is Autumn Salamack, Environmental Services Coordinator



The City received an invitation from ICLEI to join the Cities Race to Zero through the ICLEI150 Commitment Form in July 2021 and we are currently a member. DISCUSSION.It shows we care about our employees and the members of the public that they interact with, and that we follow the science to keep people safe.No additional discussion.VOTEPresented by Autumn Salamack, Environmental Services CoordinatorThe 2020 Washington State Legislature passed ESSB 5323, now codified as Chapter 70A.530 Carryout Bags, enacting a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags. It contains language that expressly preempts implementation of a local carryout bag ordinance such as Shoreline Municipal Code (SMC) Chapter 9.25. Deleting the SMC ordinance eliminates any confusion by cleaning up the code.The new statewide plastic bag ban Chapter 70A.530 RCW applies to:DISCUSSIONThis makes sense since the State expressly prohibits Shoreline from enforcing its ordinance. There is no point in just amending our ordinance “just in case the state changes its mind”.By prohibiting the use of single use plastic bags in Shoreline, we proved that banning them works and that it does not have an effect on business vitality.Councilmembers agree for return on the consent calendar.Continuing with this presentation is Autumn Salamack, Environmental Services CoordinatorThe City received an invitation from ICLEI to join the Cities Race to Zero through the ICLEI150 Commitment Form in July 2021 and we are currently a member.



