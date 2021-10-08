Honoring Those Who Make a Difference

Do you know an individual, organization or business in North King County (Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, Kenmore and Woodinville) that has made a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our community?



NUHSA is seeking nominations for its 2021 Human Services Awards in two categories: Human Services Champion of the Year and Outstanding Human Services Program.



During this extraordinary time, it is more important than ever to recognize and honor those who have gone above and beyond to help ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to reach their full potential.





Our human service providers, community leaders and advocates have played a critical role in supporting our residents and strengthening our communities.

Nominations are due Friday, October 22, 2021.





Nominees and winners will be announced and honored at NUHSA's 2021 Human Services Awards Celebration and Annual Meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 5:30pm.



