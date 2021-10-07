In the Garden Now: October Porch Garden

October Porch Garden photo by Victoria Gilleland





Additional shrubs, perennials, ornamental grasses and groundcovers contribute rich texture and contrast.



The watering cans were put to good use during that late June "Heat Dome." Remember the incredibly high temperatures?



--Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland













A pop of color at the front door is always welcome! Annual Begonias, Fuchsias, Impatiens and Oxalis 'Plum Crazy' have delivered saturated color since the start of May on this entry porch.