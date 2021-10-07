Nile Nightmares returns - every weekend in October - Friday - Sunday

Nile Nightmares had to take the year off during 2020 but they have adjusted to COVID-19 protocols and they are back at the Nile in Mountlake Terrace, bigger and scarier than ever.





Join us this October for the 11th Anniversary of the Haunted House!Open 7pm-11pm Fri-Sat, 7pm-10pm SundayOctober 8th,9th, 10th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd,24th,29th, 30th, 31stSIX HAUNTED ATTRACTIONSTHREE ESCAPE ROOM PUZZLE GAMESTimed Ticketing Available to reduce wait times, and promote social distancingWe offer a covered queue line and concession area. Featuring artist and vendor booths in a spooky atmosphere.Food truck and Carnival Treats AvailableA great idea for Birthdays and Corporate parties!Nile Nightmares is held on the grounds of The Nile Golf and Country Club in Mountlake Terrace. Entrance from SR 104. Address: Follow our address or use this map to find us!