LFP Police Department’s Pink Patch Project for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease.





Agencies have partnered together to combat breast cancer by raising public awareness about the importance of early detection in the fight against the disease and to raise funds for breast cancer research and treatment.









“The program centers on vibrant pink versions of the public safety employee's uniform patch. These bright pink patches have been specially designed by each participating agency specifically for their Pink Patch Project participation. "Public safety employees at each of the participating agencies wear their pink patches on their regular duty uniforms each year for the entire month of October during “Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

The patches are intended to stimulate conversation with the community and to encourage public awareness about the importance of early detection in the ongoing fight against this disease.



Patches and pins are for sale at the Lake Forest Park Police Department window during October. Contact Lt. Lehman with any questions. In addition to public education efforts, the Lake Forest Park Police Department has the added goal of raising funds from the sale of Pink Patch Project patches and other items to go directly to fund the research, treatment and education needed to help find a cure.








