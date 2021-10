The Conch – Weekend Sounds 10/8 - 10/10 /21

Conch photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash



The Conch – Weekend Sounds

by Jarred Swalwell









Darrell’s Tavern – The Wreck'd, Ghoster, Loud Motor Rock hits from the 70’s to now. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm









10/10



Darrell’s Tavern – Darrell’s Sunday Jazz Jam



Jazz fans should check out Darrell’s on Sunday nights. Shoreline is fortunate to have very good local jazz artists who often sit in. 21+, $10, show starts 6:00pm





6-piece classic rock cover band returns to the AB. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm Moon Letters bring back the Prog Rock in a big way while I struggle to describe Darsombra ’s guitar/keyboard trance excursions. Fungal Abyss gets at it with an experimental noise rock sound experience. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, show starts 8pmGuitar, sax, bass and drums, the Brian Monroney Quartet plays original modern jazz arrangements. All ages, $20 by reservation, vax+ show starts 8pm.