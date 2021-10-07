The Conch – Weekend Sounds 10/8 - 10/10 /21

Thursday, October 7, 2021

Conch photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash

The Conch – Weekend Sounds
by Jarred Swalwell

10/8

Aurora Borealis – Medicine Hat

6-piece classic rock cover band returns to the AB. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm

Darrell’s Tavern – Moon Letters, Darsombra, Fungal Abyss

Moon Letters bring back the Prog Rock in a big way while I struggle to describe Darsombra’s guitar/keyboard trance excursions. Fungal Abyss gets at it with an experimental noise rock sound experience. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Brian Monroney Quartet

Guitar, sax, bass and drums, the Brian Monroney Quartet plays original modern jazz arrangements. All ages, $20 by reservation, vax+ show starts 8pm.

10/9

Aurora Borealis – The Takers 

Rock hits from the 70’s to now. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm

Darrell’s Tavern – The Wreck'd, Ghoster, Loud Motor 

The Wreck’d bring high energy pop-punk with alt-rock-punk Ghoster and straight up punk Loud Motor. 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, show starts 8pm

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Gail Pettis Quartet

3.5 octave jazz singer and Northwest Vocalist of the Year Gail Pettis is a not-to-miss act for the jazz singer fans out there. All ages, $20 by reservation, vax+ show starts 8pm.

10/10

Darrell’s Tavern – Darrell’s Sunday Jazz Jam

Jazz fans should check out Darrell’s on Sunday nights. Shoreline is fortunate to have very good local jazz artists who often sit in. 21+, $10, show starts 6:00pm



