The Conch – Weekend Sounds 10/8 - 10/10 /21
Thursday, October 7, 2021
The Conch – Weekend Sounds
by Jarred Swalwell
10/8
Aurora Borealis – Medicine Hat
6-piece classic rock cover band returns to the AB. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm
Darrell’s Tavern – Moon Letters, Darsombra, Fungal Abyss
Moon Letters bring back the Prog Rock in a big way while I struggle to describe Darsombra’s guitar/keyboard trance excursions. Fungal Abyss gets at it with an experimental noise rock sound experience. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Brian Monroney Quartet
Guitar, sax, bass and drums, the Brian Monroney Quartet plays original modern jazz arrangements. All ages, $20 by reservation, vax+ show starts 8pm.
10/9
Aurora Borealis – The Takers
Rock hits from the 70’s to now. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm
Darrell’s Tavern – The Wreck'd, Ghoster, Loud Motor
The Wreck’d bring high energy pop-punk with alt-rock-punk Ghoster and straight up punk Loud Motor. 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, show starts 8pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Gail Pettis Quartet
3.5 octave jazz singer and Northwest Vocalist of the Year Gail Pettis is a not-to-miss act for the jazz singer fans out there. All ages, $20 by reservation, vax+ show starts 8pm.
10/10
Darrell’s Tavern – Darrell’s Sunday Jazz Jam
Jazz fans should check out Darrell’s on Sunday nights. Shoreline is fortunate to have very good local jazz artists who often sit in. 21+, $10, show starts 6:00pm
