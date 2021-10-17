NaNoWriMo: Write a novel in 30 days with the help of Shoreline Community College

You, too, can write the Great American Novel.





Or you can write a 50,000 word novel in 30 days in November in a community project sponsored by the Ray W. Howard Library at Shoreline Community College.









The Seattle area participation in NaNoWriMo is higher than many other cities and regions!



Shoreline Community College will help you with three free workshops.



We have traditionally offered our workshops to anyone in the community which includes high school/middle school students, senior citizens, those looking for personal development, and our own students who have attended these workshops regularly over the last five years.

The workshops will be virtual, livestream events - one-shot sessions 45 minutes to 1.5 hours long.



They are scheduled on the first three Thursdays in November: 11/4, 11/11, and 11/18/2021.





We are doing genre-based sessions this year to focus on a topic rather than teaching people how to write. The topics are Literature / Music, Cyberpunk, and Poisons and The Human Body.

Michael Overa will present a session Nov 4 on how to help readers hear your story as well as read it. Photo courtesy SCC Shoreline Community College professors will be donating their time to teach these topics!



And all you have to do is write 1,666 words a day.



Events, links, and descriptions of each session and you can set reminders for yourself right here:

Workshops are open to everyone in the community and are free! No sign in is required.







is a worldwide non-profit that challenges people to write a 50,000 word novel in 30 days.