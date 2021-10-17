Jobs: Program Manager, Northwest Neighbors Network

Program Manager

First review of applications October 27, 2021 5pm



The mission of Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is to help seniors age in their own homes by providing volunteer services and events. NNN serves residents of north King County and south Snohomish County, including the communities of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Brier, Woodway, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace.





JOB SUMMARY: The Program Manager will be Northwest Neighbors Network’s first employee. This position is responsible for onboarding new members, implementing services for members and managing volunteers to help with those services. This position is remote with some in-person meetings and member services in the north King County/south Snohomish County area.

Job description



Candidates for the position should be● Passionate about older adults or vulnerable populations● Experienced at recruiting, training, and onboarding staff or volunteers● Committed to equity and inclusion, and experience working with diverse communities● A highly motivated team player who is also confident working independentlyQualifications● At least one year of Program Management experience, plus combination of education and experience equivalent to a bachelor’s degree● Strong communication skills (written and oral)● Strong customer service ethic● Proficient in the use of technology such as database management, social media, Google docs● Excellent attention to detail and organizational skills● Nonprofit experience a plusSubmit application, resume, and cover letter to: Elizabeth@northwestneighborsnetwork.org no later than 5pm October 27, 2021For more information, visit NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org NNN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



